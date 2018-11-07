Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) Stake Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of Clearwater Paper worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 209.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 67.7% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 72.5% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth $274,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CLW stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Clearwater Paper Corp has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $433.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

