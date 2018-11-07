CME Group Inc (CME) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in CME Group by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in CME Group by 267.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total value of $42,424.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,363. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total transaction of $513,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,479 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,694 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CME. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CME Group to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $186.40 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $136.35 and a 52 week high of $188.49. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 113.67% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $904.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

