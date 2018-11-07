Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of CNA opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. Cna Financial has a 52 week low of $41.92 and a 52 week high of $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Get Cna Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Cna Financial’s payout ratio is 41.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/cna-financial-cna-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company's property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cna Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cna Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.