Cna Financial (CNA) Trading Up 8.5% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) shares were up 8.5% on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $48.80 and last traded at $47.48. Approximately 773,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 230,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.76.

The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Cna Financial had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cna Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNA. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,551,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 416,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 19,293 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 20.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 32.9% during the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 300,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 74,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cna Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company's property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

