Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP) to Issue Dividend of $0.32 on November 20th

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) announced a dividend on Monday, October 29th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $47.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,625 shares.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of ready-to-drink beverages. IT operates through the following brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Life, Fanta, and Sprite. It also offers energy drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks, and ready-to-drink teas.

