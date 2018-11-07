Coherent (COHR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Coherent (NASDAQ: COHR):

10/24/2018 – Coherent had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northcoast Research.

10/23/2018 – Coherent was given a new $185.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2018 – Coherent had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $218.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2018 – Coherent was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/12/2018 – Coherent was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/10/2018 – Coherent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “

10/9/2018 – Coherent was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/9/2018 – Coherent was downgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/8/2018 – Coherent was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2018 – Coherent was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/25/2018 – Coherent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “

9/24/2018 – Coherent was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/13/2018 – Coherent had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $216.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We maintain our Buy recommendation and $216 target price. Buy Current Price $177.88 Price Target $216.00 52-Wk Range $145.66 – $329.00 Market Cap (B) $4.32 Enterprise Value (B) $4.41 24,300 Avg. Vol. (30 day) (000s) 436.9 FY Sep Revenue (m) 2017A $346.073A $422.833A $464.107A $490.298A $1,723.311A 2018E $477.565A $481.118A $482.342A $480.000E $1,921.025E 2019E $460.000E $440.000E $465.000E $480.000E $1,845.000E Coherent Inc.””

Coherent stock opened at $133.17 on Wednesday. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Coherent Inc alerts:

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.26. Coherent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $461.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 13,000 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.86, for a total value of $2,364,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,929.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coherent by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $356,022,000 after buying an additional 119,540 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Coherent by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,103,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,582,000 after buying an additional 400,681 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Coherent by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 813,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,171,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Coherent by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 635,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,420,000 after buying an additional 41,113 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Coherent by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,470,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.