Coinvest (COIN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,533.00

Coinvest (CURRENCY:COIN) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 7th. Coinvest has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $1,533.00 worth of Coinvest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coinvest has traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar. One Coinvest token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00004067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015178 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00150044 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00256525 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $678.89 or 0.10385995 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005284 BTC.

About Coinvest

Coinvest’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Coinvest’s total supply is 107,142,857 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,849,567 tokens. Coinvest’s official website is coinve.st. The official message board for Coinvest is medium.com/@CoinvestHQ. Coinvest’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coinvest is /r/Coinvest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coinvest

Coinvest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinvest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinvest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinvest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

