Comerica Bank Has $13.40 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,036 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $13,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Republic Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 31,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Republic Services by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Republic Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 91,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $6,671,035.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,610,799.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.35 per share, for a total transaction of $108,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $108,525. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $75.82. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Republic Services from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Republic Services from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

