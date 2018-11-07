Comerica Bank Has $14.02 Million Holdings in Esterline Technologies Co. (ESL)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Esterline Technologies worth $14,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Esterline Technologies by 213.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,219 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Esterline Technologies by 17.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Esterline Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,605 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Esterline Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 302,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Esterline Technologies by 762.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ESL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esterline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Esterline Technologies in a report on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Esterline Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Esterline Technologies in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Esterline Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.94.

Shares of ESL opened at $117.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.39. Esterline Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $67.15 and a 1-year high of $119.07.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Advisors Lp First sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $401,537.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Esterline Technologies Company Profile

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems.

