Comerica Bank Sells 110,693 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 886,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,693 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $48,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in DowDuPont by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 63,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in DowDuPont by 8.8% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DowDuPont by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DowDuPont by 1.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 81,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in DowDuPont by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

In other DowDuPont news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $7,120,633.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DWDP opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. DowDuPont Inc has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

DWDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DowDuPont to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Comerica Bank Sells 110,693 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/comerica-bank-sells-110693-shares-of-dowdupont-inc-dwdp.html.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP).

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.