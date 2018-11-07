Comerica Bank Sells 16,371 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,371 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $12,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,623,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,211,739,000 after buying an additional 350,087 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,470,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,190,000 after buying an additional 124,884 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,096,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,997,000 after buying an additional 185,668 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,598,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,676,000 after buying an additional 39,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,746,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,249,000 after buying an additional 57,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $183.63 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $145.78 and a 52 week high of $188.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 57.87%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.36%.

In related news, insider John Rulli sold 6,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $1,119,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.42.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/comerica-bank-sells-16371-shares-of-simon-property-group-inc-spg.html.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.