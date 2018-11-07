Commerce Bank Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 262,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,461 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $63,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 11,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO opened at $238.23 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $181.51 and a one year high of $249.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, September 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total value of $31,066,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

