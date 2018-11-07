Commerce Bank Has $9.45 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Commerce Bank increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 993,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,013,218,000 after acquiring an additional 234,246 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,058,000 after acquiring an additional 181,931 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,358,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 589,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,562,000 after acquiring an additional 119,238 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $239,390,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,803.58, for a total transaction of $532,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,949.46 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,630.56 and a twelve month high of $2,228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $37.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $38.37 by ($0.59). Booking had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $34.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BKNG. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,141.87.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

