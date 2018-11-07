Commerce Bank Increases Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,260,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 350.56%.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.55 per share, for a total transaction of $392,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,993.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

