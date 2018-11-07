Commscope (COMM) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cross Research upgraded Commscope from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Northland Securities set a $36.00 price objective on Commscope and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 price objective on Commscope and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Commscope from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.88.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. Commscope has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Commscope by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,302,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,874,000 after acquiring an additional 884,773 shares in the last quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. raised its position in Commscope by 23.3% during the second quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 9,538,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Commscope by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,423,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,575 shares in the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC raised its position in Commscope by 33.0% during the second quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 1,821,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,191,000 after acquiring an additional 451,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Commscope by 1.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,635,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,775,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares in the last quarter.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

