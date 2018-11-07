Comparing Akers Biosciences (AKER) & Immunomedics (IMMU)

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) and Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Akers Biosciences and Immunomedics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akers Biosciences -266.60% -97.10% -76.75% Immunomedics -12,701.21% -124.54% -38.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akers Biosciences and Immunomedics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akers Biosciences $3.93 million 7.18 -$7.36 million N/A N/A Immunomedics $2.16 million 2,146.96 -$273.83 million ($1.03) -23.69

Akers Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Immunomedics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of Akers Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Immunomedics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Akers Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Immunomedics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Akers Biosciences and Immunomedics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akers Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Immunomedics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Immunomedics has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.71%. Given Immunomedics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Immunomedics is more favorable than Akers Biosciences.

Volatility and Risk

Akers Biosciences has a beta of -1.53, meaning that its stock price is 253% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunomedics has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Immunomedics beats Akers Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akers Biosciences Company Profile

Akers Biosciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company's marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness. Its marketed products also include PIFA Heparin/PF4 and PIFA PLUSS PF4 rapid tests for Heparin/PF4 antibodies to detect an allergy to the used blood thinner, Heparin; seraSTAT, a rapid blood cell separator; Tri-Cholesterol Check', a rapid test for total and high density lipoprotein cholesterol and estimates low density lipo protein; and BreathScan OxiCHek, a breath test for oxidative stress using the Lync reader and digital app. The company's pipeline products comprise Breath Diabetic Ketoacidosis, a disposable breath ketone device for diabetic monitoring; Breath PulmoHealth Check', a suite of breath tests for biomarkers indicating asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and lung cancer; PIFA PLUSS Chlamydia, a rapid test for sexually transmitted diseases; and BreathScan KetoChek, a breath test for ketosis using the Lync reader and digital app. Akers Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively. The company focuses on commercializing sacituzumab govitecan as a third-line therapy for patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer in the United States. The company also develops IMMU-140, a humanized antibody directed against an immune response target. Its other product candidates include products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, an anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, an anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, an anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. has clinical collaboration with AstraZeneca and MedImmune, to evaluate Imfinzi, a human monoclonal antibody against PD-L1, with sacituzumab govitecan as a frontline treatment of patients with TNBC and urothelial cancer; collaboration agreement with The Bayer Group for the development of epratuzumab; clinical and preclinical collaborations with academic cancer institutions, identifying new cancer indications for sacituzumab govitecan and the biology of the Trop-2 antigen; and research collaboration with the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to investigate Sacituzumab Govitecan and Labetuzumab Govitecan in preclinical cancer models. Immunomedics, Inc. has a partnership agreement with the Samsung BioLogics Co., Ltd. to manufacture hRS7, an Immunomedics proprietary humanized antibody. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

