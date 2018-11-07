Comparing Bel Fuse (BELFA) & Bel Fuse (BELFB)

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) and Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

8.0% of Bel Fuse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of Bel Fuse shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Bel Fuse shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Bel Fuse shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Bel Fuse pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Bel Fuse pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Volatility and Risk

Bel Fuse has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bel Fuse has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bel Fuse and Bel Fuse’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bel Fuse $491.61 million 0.51 -$11.89 million N/A N/A Bel Fuse $491.61 million 0.61 -$11.89 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Bel Fuse and Bel Fuse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bel Fuse -0.78% 8.59% 3.23% Bel Fuse -0.78% 8.59% 3.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bel Fuse and Bel Fuse, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bel Fuse 0 0 0 0 N/A Bel Fuse 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bel Fuse has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.97%. Given Bel Fuse’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bel Fuse is more favorable than Bel Fuse.

Summary

Bel Fuse beats Bel Fuse on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components. The company also provides power solutions and protection products comprising front-end power supplies; board-mount power products; industrial power products; module products; and circuit protection products. In addition, it offers expanded beam fiber optic connectors, cable assemblies, and active optical devices; copper-based connectors/cable assemblies; radio frequency connectors, cable assemblies, microwave devices, and low loss cables; and RJ connectors and cable assemblies. The company sells its products under the Bel, TRP Connector, MagJack, Signal, Bel Power Solutions, Power-One, Melcher, Stratos, Fibreco, Cinch, Johnson, Trompeter, Midwest Microwave, Semflex, and Stewart Connector brands through direct strategic account managers, regional sales managers working with independent sales representative organizations, and authorized distributors. Bel Fuse Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components. The company also provides power solutions and protection products comprising front-end power supplies; board-mount power products; industrial power products; module products; and circuit protection products. In addition, it offers expanded beam fiber optic connectors, cable assemblies, and active optical devices; copper-based connectors/cable assemblies; radio frequency connectors, cable assemblies, microwave devices, and low loss cables; and RJ connectors and cable assemblies. The company sells its products under the Bel, TRP Connector, MagJack, Signal, Bel Power Solutions, Power-One, Melcher, Stratos, Fibreco, Cinch, Johnson, Trompeter, Midwest Microwave, Semflex, and Stewart Connector brands through direct strategic account managers, regional sales managers working with independent sales representative organizations, and authorized distributors. Bel Fuse Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.