Comparing Foundation Building Materials (FBM) and Huttig Building Products (HBP)

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) and Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Foundation Building Materials and Huttig Building Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foundation Building Materials 0 2 4 2 3.00 Huttig Building Products 0 0 1 0 3.00

Foundation Building Materials presently has a consensus target price of $17.29, indicating a potential upside of 75.49%. Huttig Building Products has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 195.45%. Given Huttig Building Products’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Huttig Building Products is more favorable than Foundation Building Materials.

Risk & Volatility

Foundation Building Materials has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huttig Building Products has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Foundation Building Materials and Huttig Building Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foundation Building Materials 2.07% 6.12% 1.67% Huttig Building Products -1.08% -11.93% -2.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Foundation Building Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Huttig Building Products shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Foundation Building Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Huttig Building Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Foundation Building Materials and Huttig Building Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foundation Building Materials $2.06 billion 0.21 $82.48 million $0.30 32.83 Huttig Building Products $753.20 million 0.11 -$7.10 million N/A N/A

Foundation Building Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Huttig Building Products.

Summary

Foundation Building Materials beats Huttig Building Products on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Specialty Building Products segment distributes wallboard, metal framing, suspended ceiling system, and other products. It also provides wallboard accessories, stucco, and exterior insulation and finish systems, as well as tools, safety accessories, and fasteners. This segment serves non-residential, residential, and non-residential repair and remodel construction markets. The Mechanical Insulation segment distributes and fabricates commercial and industrial insulation for pipes and mechanical systems. It serves non-residential construction, non-residential repair and remodel construction, and industrial markets. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tustin, California. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is a subsidiary of LSF9 Cypress Parent 2 LLC.

About Huttig Building Products

Huttig Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. It offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands. The company also provides general building products, such as fasteners and connectors, roofing, siding, insulation, flashing, housewrap, decking, railings, and other miscellaneous building products under the Huttig-Grip, Louisiana Pacific, Simpson Strong-Tie, TimberTech, AZEK, RDI, GAF Roofing, Maibec, Knauf, GCP Technologies, Fiberon, Alpha Protech, MFM, Lomanco, and Fortifiber brands; and wood products comprising engineered wood products used in floor systems, wood panels, and lumber, as well as value-added services, such as floor system take-offs, cut-to-length packages and just-in-time, and cross-dock delivery under the Louisiana Pacific and Rosboro brands. It markets and sells its products to building materials dealers; national buying groups; home centers; and industrial users, including makers of manufactured homes through 27 wholesale distribution centers serving 41 states. Huttig Building Products, Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.