Comparing LSB Industries (LXU) and Polydex Pharmaceuticals (POLXF)

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) and Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares LSB Industries and Polydex Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSB Industries -15.65% -14.79% -5.11% Polydex Pharmaceuticals 8.81% 8.62% 6.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LSB Industries and Polydex Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSB Industries $427.50 million 0.58 -$29.21 million N/A N/A Polydex Pharmaceuticals $5.28 million 0.58 $450,000.00 N/A N/A

Polydex Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LSB Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.9% of LSB Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of LSB Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LSB Industries and Polydex Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSB Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Polydex Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

LSB Industries has a beta of 4.53, suggesting that its stock price is 353% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polydex Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LSB Industries beats Polydex Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (AN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications. It also offers high purity and commercial grade ammonia, high purity AN, sulfuric acids, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluids, as well as concentrated, blended, and regular nitric acids for semi-conductor and polyurethane intermediates; pulp and paper, alum, water treatment, metals, and vanadium processing; power plant emissions abatement, water treatment, refrigerants, and metals processing; and exhaust stream additives applications. In addition, the company provides industrial grade AN, AN solutions, and specialty HDAN solutions for the specialty emulsions for mining, surface mining, quarries, and construction applications. LSB Industries, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Polydex Pharmaceuticals

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. The company primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry. It also provides ferric hydroxide and hydrogenated dextran to Sparhawk Laboratories Inc. In addition, the company develops Ushercell, a high molecular weight cellulose sulphate for topical vaginal use primarily in the prevention and transmission of AIDS and other sexually transmitted diseases, as well as unplanned pregnancies; and Usherdex 4, a low molecular weight dextran product for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, a genetic disease. Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited sells its iron dextran primarily to independent distributors and wholesalers primarily in Europe, the Far East, South America, and Canada; and Dextran Sulphate to independent distributors or companies in the United States and Europe for analytical applications. The company was formerly known as Polydex Chemicals Limited and changed its name to Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited in March 1984. Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 1966 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

