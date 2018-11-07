Comparing Naspers (NPSNY) & Mobiquity Technologies (MOBQ)

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) and Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Naspers alerts:

This table compares Naspers and Mobiquity Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Naspers $6.66 billion 13.73 $11.36 billion $1.14 36.54 Mobiquity Technologies $380,000.00 99.33 -$10.24 million N/A N/A

Naspers has higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Naspers and Mobiquity Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Naspers 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Naspers has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Naspers and Mobiquity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Naspers N/A N/A N/A Mobiquity Technologies N/A N/A -975.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Naspers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Naspers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Naspers pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Mobiquity Technologies does not pay a dividend. Naspers pays out 5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Naspers beats Mobiquity Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Naspers

Naspers Limited provides Internet and entertainment services worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities; and runs various platforms in Internet, video entertainment, and media. It connects people to each other and the wider world, help people in improving their daily lives, and entertain audiences with the local and global content. The company operates various Internet platforms to provide various services and products, including ecommerce, communication, social networks, entertainment, and mobile value-added services. It also offers digital satellite and terrestrial television services to subscribers; mobile and Internet services; digital content management and protection systems to protect, manage, and monetize digital media on various platforms; and subscription video on-demand services. In addition, the company prints, publishes, and distributes newspapers, magazines, and books. Naspers Limited was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. operates as a mobile advertising technology company primarily in the United States. It provides location-based data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and accurate and scaled solution for mobile data collection and analysis. The company was formerly known as Ace Marketing & Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. in September 2013. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Garden City, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.