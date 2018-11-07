Comparing Pareteum (TEUM) and Its Competitors

Pareteum (NASDAQ: TEUM) is one of 42 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Pareteum to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Pareteum has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pareteum’s rivals have a beta of -36.00, suggesting that their average stock price is 3,700% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pareteum and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pareteum $13.55 million -$12.46 million -2.73 Pareteum Competitors $1.52 billion $56.09 million 22.73

Pareteum’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pareteum. Pareteum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pareteum and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pareteum 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pareteum Competitors 319 1520 2166 68 2.49

As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 19.27%. Given Pareteum’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pareteum has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.0% of Pareteum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Pareteum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pareteum and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pareteum -58.46% -77.52% -43.01% Pareteum Competitors -5.36% 0.88% 0.61%

Summary

Pareteum rivals beat Pareteum on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Pareteum Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis. It also offers operational support system for channel partners with APIs for integration with third party systems, workflows for complex application orchestration, and customer support with branded portals and plug-ins for various other applications. Pareteum Corporation serves the markets of Internet of Things, mobile virtual network operators, smart cities, and application developers. The company was formerly known as Elephant Talk Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pareteum Corporation in November 2016. Pareteum Corporation is based in New York, New York.

