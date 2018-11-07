Comparing Qualstar (QBAK) and TDK (TTDKY)

Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) and TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

TDK pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Qualstar does not pay a dividend. TDK pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qualstar and TDK’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualstar $10.64 million 1.22 $640,000.00 N/A N/A TDK $12.00 billion 0.98 $598.70 million $4.73 19.15

TDK has higher revenue and earnings than Qualstar.

Volatility and Risk

Qualstar has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TDK has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of Qualstar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of TDK shares are held by institutional investors. 36.0% of Qualstar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of TDK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Qualstar and TDK, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualstar 0 0 0 0 N/A TDK 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Qualstar and TDK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualstar 13.11% 25.78% 18.03% TDK 5.36% 8.97% 3.91%

Summary

Qualstar beats TDK on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qualstar Company Profile

Qualstar Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power supplies under the N2Power brand name; and data storage systems under the Qualstar brand in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices. It also provides data storage devices used to store, retrieve, and manage electronic data primarily in network computing environments, as well as provide data storage solutions for organizations requiring backup, recovery, and archival storage of critical data. The company's tape libraries include cartridge tape drives, tape cartridges, and robotics that move the cartridges from their storage locations to the tape drives under software control. It serves original equipment manufacturers, information technology departments, and lower and middle market companies through distributor and reseller network, distributors, and independent outside sales representatives. Qualstar Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments. The Passive Components segment provides ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, high-frequency components, piezoelectric materials, circuit protection components, and sensors, as well as inductive devices, such as coils, ferrite cores, and transformers. The Magnetic Application Products segment offers hard disk drives (HDD) heads, HDD suspension assemblies, magnetic sensors, power supplies, and magnets. The Film Application Products segment provides energy devices, such as rechargeable batteries. The Other segment provides mechatronics production equipment, and other products. The company also develops and supplies ASIC products, as well as designs custom IC products. TDK Corporation primarily serves electronics and automotive markets. The company was formerly known as Tokyo Denki Kagaku Kogyo K.K. and changed its name to TDK Corporation in 1983. TDK Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

