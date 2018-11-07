Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th.

NYSE CMP traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.05. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $76.65.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $322.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.49 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,282,000 after buying an additional 192,308 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 886,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,315,000 after buying an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 641,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,131,000 after buying an additional 27,014 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 555,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,525,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 446,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,355,000 after buying an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

