Compugen (CGEN) PT Set at $9.00 by Oppenheimer

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) has been given a $9.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 160.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

NASDAQ CGEN traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 371,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,548. The company has a market cap of $158.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.32. Compugen has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $5.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 28.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,904,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,793 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Compugen by 24.3% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 666,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 130,217 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Compugen by 1,813.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 299,546 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Compugen by 34.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Compugen during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 20.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

