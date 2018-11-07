Connect Group’s (CNCT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Connect Group (LON:CNCT) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Connect Group from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 80.25 ($1.05).

Shares of LON CNCT opened at GBX 35.50 ($0.46) on Tuesday. Connect Group has a 52-week low of GBX 58.12 ($0.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 139.75 ($1.83).

About Connect Group

Connect Group PLC engages in the distribution of newspapers, magazines, and books products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through News & Media: News Distribution, News & Media: Media, and Mixed Freight segments. The News & Media: News Distribution segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

