Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

Several brokerages have commented on MCF. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on shares of Contango Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $746,000. Fondren Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,178,000.

Shares of MCF stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $7.32.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 million.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 189.3 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 91.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 10.6 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 5.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

