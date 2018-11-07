Contrasting Armstrong World Industries (AWI) & Trailblazer Resources (TBLZ)

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) and Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

This table compares Armstrong World Industries and Trailblazer Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong World Industries 19.46% 45.95% 9.51% Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Armstrong World Industries has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trailblazer Resources has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Armstrong World Industries and Trailblazer Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong World Industries $893.60 million 3.84 $154.80 million $3.02 22.93 Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A -$90,000.00 N/A N/A

Armstrong World Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Trailblazer Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Armstrong World Industries and Trailblazer Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong World Industries 1 4 3 0 2.25 Trailblazer Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus price target of $68.71, indicating a potential downside of 0.77%. Given Armstrong World Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Armstrong World Industries is more favorable than Trailblazer Resources.

Summary

Armstrong World Industries beats Trailblazer Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions. It sells its commercial ceiling materials and accessories to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, such as large home centers; and architectural specialties products to resale distributors and ceiling systems contractors. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About Trailblazer Resources

Trailblazer Resources, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and evaluate industries and business opportunities in order to find a suitable acquisition target. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and servicing of fiberglass tank and piping products. The company was formerly known as Energy Composites Corporation and changed its name to Trailblazer Resources, Inc. in October 2011. Trailblazer Resources, Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.