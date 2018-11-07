Contrasting FTD Companies (FTD) and Argitek (AGTK)

FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) and Argitek (OTCMKTS:AGTK) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

FTD Companies has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argitek has a beta of -9.33, indicating that its stock price is 1,033% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FTD Companies and Argitek’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTD Companies $1.08 billion 0.05 -$234.04 million $0.45 4.71 Argitek $50,000.00 101.29 -$9.15 million N/A N/A

Argitek has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FTD Companies.

Profitability

This table compares FTD Companies and Argitek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTD Companies -33.52% -9.48% -3.39% Argitek N/A N/A -696.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.6% of FTD Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of FTD Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Argitek shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FTD Companies and Argitek, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTD Companies 0 2 0 0 2.00 Argitek 0 0 0 0 N/A

FTD Companies presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 218.40%. Given FTD Companies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FTD Companies is more favorable than Argitek.

FTD Companies Company Profile

FTD Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting company primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through four segments: Provide Commerce, Consumer, Florist, and International. The company offers floral, specialty foods, gift, and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies. It also markets and sells gift items, including gourmet-dipped berries and other sweets, personalized gifts, gift baskets, wine and champagne, jewelry, and spa products, as well as gourmet food products; and provides point-of-sale systems and related technology services to floral network members, including traditional retail florists, and other retail locations offering floral and related products. In addition, the company offers a suite of products and services to members of its floral network, such as services that enable its floral network members to send, receive, and deliver floral orders, as well as other companies; and fresh-cut flower arrangements, occasion-specific gifts and plants, bears, and chocolates. It offers its products under the FTD, Interflora, ProFlowers, Shari's Berries, Personal Creations, RedEnvelope, Flying Flowers, Roses.com, Gifts.com, ProPlants, Sincerely, Ink Cards, Postagram, BloomThat, and Mercury Man logo names, as well as through its Websites, related mobile sites and applications, and various telephone numbers. The company was formerly known as UNOL Intermediate, Inc. FTD Companies, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

Argitek Company Profile

Agritek Holdings, Inc. offers services to the cannabis sector in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and leasing of real estate properties, such as cultivation space and related facilities to licensed marijuana growers and dispensary owners. In addition, it offers compliance consulting, and equipment build out, banking and payment processing, multichannel supply chain, and consumer product, as well as branding, marketing, and sales solutions to the cannabis industry. The company was formerly known as MediSwipe Inc. and changed its name to Agritek Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. Agritek Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

