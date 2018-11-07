Contrasting Inovalon (INOV) & CarGurus (CARG)

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Inovalon alerts:

34.1% of Inovalon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of CarGurus shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Inovalon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of CarGurus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Inovalon and CarGurus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalon 1 1 0 0 1.50 CarGurus 0 0 4 0 3.00

Inovalon presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.99%. CarGurus has a consensus target price of $47.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.02%. Given Inovalon’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inovalon is more favorable than CarGurus.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inovalon and CarGurus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalon $449.36 million 3.46 $34.81 million $0.23 44.22 CarGurus $316.86 million 14.60 $13.19 million $0.12 352.08

Inovalon has higher revenue and earnings than CarGurus. Inovalon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CarGurus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inovalon and CarGurus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalon -0.40% 3.69% 1.98% CarGurus 10.34% 12.60% 6.57%

Summary

CarGurus beats Inovalon on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance. It serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. The company provides technology that supports approximately 500 healthcare organizations. Its platforms are informed by data pertaining to approximately 932,000 physicians; 455,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 240 million individuals and 37 billion medical events. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts..

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.