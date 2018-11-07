Contrasting Puda Coal (PUDA) and Natural Resource Partners (NRP)

Puda Coal (OTCMKTS:PUDA) and Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Puda Coal alerts:

Puda Coal has a beta of -25.56, indicating that its share price is 2,656% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natural Resource Partners has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Puda Coal and Natural Resource Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puda Coal N/A N/A N/A Natural Resource Partners 30.69% 32.05% 7.12%

Dividends

Natural Resource Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Puda Coal does not pay a dividend. Natural Resource Partners pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Natural Resource Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Puda Coal and Natural Resource Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puda Coal 0 0 0 0 N/A Natural Resource Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

Natural Resource Partners has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.43%. Given Natural Resource Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Natural Resource Partners is more favorable than Puda Coal.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Puda Coal and Natural Resource Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puda Coal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Natural Resource Partners $378.02 million 1.09 $88.66 million $4.71 7.11

Natural Resource Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Puda Coal.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.5% of Natural Resource Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.3% of Puda Coal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.3% of Natural Resource Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Natural Resource Partners beats Puda Coal on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Puda Coal Company Profile

Puda Coal, Inc., through its indirect equity ownership in Shanxi Puda Coal Group Co., Ltd., supplies metallurgical coking coal in the People's Republic of China. Its processed coking coal is used by coke and steel producers for the purpose of making the coke required for the steel manufacturing process. The company primarily markets its products in the Shanxi Province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Hebei Province, Beijing, and Tianjin. It also operates as an acquirer and consolidator of two coal mine consolidation projects, including the Pinglu project in Pinglu County; and the Jianhe project in Huozhou County, Shanxi Province. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Taiyuan, the People's Republic of China.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manages, and leases mineral properties in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Coal Royalty and Other; Soda Ash; and Construction Aggregates. It owns interests in coal, trona and soda ash, construction aggregates, and other natural resources. The company's coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Western United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Louisiana; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming. It also operates four limestone quarries, one underground limestone mine, five sand and gravel plants, two asphalt plants, and two marine terminals. The company leases coal reserves, and aggregates and industrial minerals reserves in exchange for royalty payments; and owns transportation and processing infrastructure related to coal properties. NRP (GP) LP serves as the general partner of the company. Natural Resource Partners L.P. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Puda Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puda Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.