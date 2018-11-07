Core-Mark (CORE) Given a $40.00 Price Target by Loop Capital Analysts

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) has been assigned a $40.00 price target by Loop Capital in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Core-Mark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Core-Mark in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Shares of CORE opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92. Core-Mark has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $40.12.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 0.21%. Core-Mark’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core-Mark will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 35,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 35,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 326.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 44,356 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.