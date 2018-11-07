Correvio Pharma (CORV) Issues Earnings Results

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 million. Correvio Pharma had a negative net margin of 69.75% and a negative return on equity of 230.15%.

Shares of NASDAQ CORV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 186,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $119.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of -0.08. Correvio Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $5.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Correvio Pharma stock. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,092,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CORV. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 target price on shares of Correvio Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mackie raised shares of Correvio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Correvio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

Correvio Pharma Company Profile

Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides various products to meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients worldwide. It develops, acquires, and commercializes various brands for the in-hospital acute care market segment. The company's portfolio of marketed brands include Xydalba (dalbavancin hydrochloride) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Zevtera/Mabelio (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm.

