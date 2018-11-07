CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,820,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,897,000 after purchasing an additional 252,916 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 49.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,611,000 after purchasing an additional 147,283 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 311,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 82.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 305,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,897,000 after purchasing an additional 137,897 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 47.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,651,000 after purchasing an additional 93,891 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 571 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.67, for a total value of $199,661.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $357.82 on Wednesday. CoStar Group Inc has a 52-week low of $283.11 and a 52-week high of $448.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.46, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.52.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $305.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $412.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.20.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

