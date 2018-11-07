Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the retailer on Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th.

Costco Wholesale has raised its dividend by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Costco Wholesale has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $8.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Shares of COST opened at $236.71 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $164.60 and a one year high of $245.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $44.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $255.00 to $253.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.94.

In other news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.23, for a total transaction of $945,958.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,332,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider W Craig Jelinek sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.52, for a total transaction of $5,029,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,187,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,312 shares of company stock valued at $14,547,272. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

