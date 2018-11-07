Cott (COT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect Cott to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Shares of COT opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. Cott has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get Cott alerts:

In other Cott news, Director Stephen Halperin sold 34,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $550,191.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cott stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.10% of Cott worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cott in a research note on Friday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cott from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cott in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cott currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.62.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/cott-cot-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-thursday.html.

About Cott

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Cott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.