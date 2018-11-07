Coupa Software (COUP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Coupa Software Inc. provides cloud-based spend management platform which connects organizations with suppliers. Coupa Software Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, United States. “

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $67.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.69.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.89 and a beta of 1.79. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $84.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.61 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 2,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $165,947.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,491.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $53,389.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,604 shares of company stock worth $23,356,439. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after buying an additional 56,892 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,331,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 37,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 220,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,284 shares during the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.