Covia (CVIA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 14th. Analysts expect Covia to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $508.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Shares of Covia stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Covia has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Covia in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Covia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Covia from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Covia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Covia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

In other news, Director William E. Conway acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

