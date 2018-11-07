Craig James Dalziel Buys 225,000 Shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO) Stock

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Craig James Dalziel acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00.

CVE:OCO traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 39,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,041. Oroco Resource Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.31.

About Oroco Resource

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property covering an area of 100 hectares situated in Guerrero, Mexico.

