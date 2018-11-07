Crane Co. (CR) Director James L. L. Tullis Buys 400 Shares

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Director James L. L. Tullis purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.62 per share, with a total value of $36,248.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:CR traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.01. The company had a trading volume of 271,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $78.93 and a 1 year high of $102.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $855.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.87 million. Crane had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,939,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,720,000 after purchasing an additional 23,667 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,815,000 after purchasing an additional 26,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Crane from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.13.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

