Cray Inc. (CRAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $158.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) will announce $158.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.00 million to $158.20 million. Cray posted sales of $166.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cray will report full year sales of $450.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450.60 million to $450.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $487.20 million, with estimates ranging from $472.40 million to $502.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cray.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 million. Cray had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. Cray’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRAY shares. ValuEngine cut Cray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAY traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,845. Cray has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $993.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cray by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,810,000 after purchasing an additional 295,955 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Cray by 11.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,560,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,540,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cray by 27.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,364,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,339,000 after acquiring an additional 291,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cray by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,354,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 25,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Cray by 27.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,176,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,941,000 after acquiring an additional 252,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing systems, and data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

