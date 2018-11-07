Creative Planning Has $487,000 Holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/INTL SMALLCAP DIVID (DLS)

Creative Planning raised its stake in WISDOMTREE TR/INTL SMALLCAP DIVID (NYSEARCA:DLS) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/INTL SMALLCAP DIVID were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in WISDOMTREE TR/INTL SMALLCAP DIVID by 3.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/INTL SMALLCAP DIVID in the third quarter worth about $312,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/INTL SMALLCAP DIVID in the third quarter worth about $610,000. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/INTL SMALLCAP DIVID by 7.0% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 127,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp bought a new stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/INTL SMALLCAP DIVID in the third quarter worth about $423,000.

Shares of WISDOMTREE TR/INTL SMALLCAP DIVID stock opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. WISDOMTREE TR/INTL SMALLCAP DIVID has a 1 year low of $63.10 and a 1 year high of $81.62.

WISDOMTREE TR/INTL SMALLCAP DIVID Company Profile

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

