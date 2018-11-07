Creative Planning Takes $465,000 Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PEY stock opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $18.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were paid a $0.0573 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

