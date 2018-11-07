Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) Insider Sells $8,484,858.69 in Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 20,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.53, for a total transaction of $8,484,858.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Prescott General Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 24th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 1,300 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.56, for a total transaction of $581,828.00.

On Monday, August 27th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 36,900 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $16,729,722.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC traded up $5.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $422.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,404. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1-year low of $278.38 and a 1-year high of $467.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 36.75 and a current ratio of 36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.85. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 48.70% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $332.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. 67.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.57.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

