Credit Tag Chain (CTC) Price Tops $0.0391

Credit Tag Chain (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Credit Tag Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, OEX and IDAX. Credit Tag Chain has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $77,566.00 worth of Credit Tag Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Credit Tag Chain has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.61 or 0.02548285 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00625141 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00019966 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00026943 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00024617 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00020853 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010108 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015789 BTC.

About Credit Tag Chain

Credit Tag Chain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Credit Tag Chain’s total supply is 913,097,888 coins and its circulating supply is 39,492,700 coins. Credit Tag Chain’s official website is www.credittag.io. The Reddit community for Credit Tag Chain is /r/CreditTagChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credit Tag Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@CreditTagChain. Credit Tag Chain’s official Twitter account is @CreditTagChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Credit Tag Chain Coin Trading

Credit Tag Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, OEX and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credit Tag Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credit Tag Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credit Tag Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

