Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 5,211 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mathes Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 613,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,801,000 after buying an additional 40,799 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 186,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 152,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 46,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $124.54 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $114.94 and a twelve month high of $137.73.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 5,211 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/crescent-grove-advisors-llc-acquires-5211-shares-of-ishares-russell-mid-cap-growth-etf-iwp.html.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.