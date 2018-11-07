Crew Energy (CR) Price Target Lowered to C$1.75 at TD Securities

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CR. Raymond James increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$3.20 to C$3.40 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crew Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Cormark dropped their target price on Crew Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Crew Energy from C$3.30 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.02.

Shares of CR stock opened at C$1.41 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.18 and a 1-year high of C$4.55.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

