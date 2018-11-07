Criteo SA (CRTO) COO Sells $19,864.68 in Stock

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) COO Mary Spilman sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $19,864.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mary Spilman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 29th, Mary Spilman sold 478 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $9,712.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.65. 3,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,593. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.48. Criteo SA has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $38.24.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.00 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Criteo SA will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth $688,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Criteo by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 38,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Criteo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Criteo from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Criteo from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $42.00 target price on Criteo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

