Critical Comparison: BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (BVXV) and Its Rivals

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ: BVXV) is one of 106 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare BIONDVAX PHARMA/S to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get BIONDVAX PHARMA/S alerts:

7.0% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIONDVAX PHARMA/S 0 0 0 0 N/A BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Competitors 635 2211 5375 218 2.61

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 32.28%. Given BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A -$9.96 million -2.78 BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Competitors $1.02 billion $93.10 million -5.16

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BIONDVAX PHARMA/S. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s competitors have a beta of 1.64, meaning that their average share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A -110.44% -68.30% BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Competitors -8,241.29% -76.03% -24.43%

Summary

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S competitors beat BIONDVAX PHARMA/S on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About BIONDVAX PHARMA/S

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.