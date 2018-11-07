Critical Contrast: Eltek (ELTK) and TTM Technologies (TTMI)

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) and Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TTM Technologies and Eltek, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TTM Technologies 0 2 4 1 2.86 Eltek 0 0 0 0 N/A

TTM Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 60.00%. Given TTM Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TTM Technologies is more favorable than Eltek.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TTM Technologies and Eltek’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TTM Technologies $2.66 billion 0.50 $124.21 million $1.04 12.26 Eltek $32.75 million 0.19 -$3.77 million N/A N/A

TTM Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Eltek.

Risk and Volatility

TTM Technologies has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eltek has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TTM Technologies and Eltek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TTM Technologies 5.92% 15.55% 5.43% Eltek -9.85% -112.37% -15.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Eltek shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of TTM Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TTM Technologies beats Eltek on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates. It also produces test specialized circuits that are used in radio-frequency or microwave emission and collection applications; printed circuits with heavy copper cores, and embedded and press-fit coins; PCBs with electrically passive heat sinks; and PCBs with electrically active thermal cores. In addition, it offers various services, including design for manufacturability, PCB layout design, simulation and testing, and quick turnaround services. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing services companies that primarily serve the aerospace and defense, automotive, cellular phone, computing, medical/industrial/instrumentation, and networking/communications end markets of the electronics industry; and the U.S. government. TTM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries. The company markets and sells its products primarily through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and PCB trading and manufacturing companies. Eltek Ltd. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel. Eltek Ltd. is a subsidiary of Nistec Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.