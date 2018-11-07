Cronos Group Inc (CRON) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.25 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $7.87 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cronos Group an industry rank of 110 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have commented on CRON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cann started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 1,024.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 208,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 190,039 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the third quarter worth $129,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the third quarter worth $169,000. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRON stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 52.98 and a quick ratio of 44.71. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

